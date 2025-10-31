  
bm poppy
Public EV charging network grows 23% in a year, Zapmap finds

15,979 public EV charge points have been added in the past year, with the charging network now numbering more than 86,000.

Dylan Robertson

31 October 2025

public charging network

Figures provided to the Department for Transport by Zapmap show that the public electric vehicle (EV) charging network has grown by 23% since October 2024.

15,979 public EV charge points have been added in the past year, with the charging network now numbering more than 86,000.

Figures show that a new charge point is added every 33 minutes on average, while the UK charging network has more than 17,356 rapid and ultra-rapid chargers.

Charge points grew by 21.7% year-on-year in London and 23.4% outside London, with growth strongest in Wales, the Humber, Yorkshire, the West Midlands and the East of England.

Minister for Decarbonisation Keir Mather said: “There’s never been a better time to go electric – charge points are up 23% in a year, and we’re helping drivers save with discounts of up to £3,750 on new electric cars, all part of our Plan for Change. 

“We’re also cutting red tape so renters and those without driveways can access affordable home charging, making it easier and cheaper for everyone to make the switch.”

As of July 2025, there were more than 6,000 rapid and ultra-rapid chargers within one mile of England’s motorways and major A-roads.

Vicky Read, chief executive at ChargeUK said: “The EV charging industry is pulling out all the stops to help drivers go electric, investing billions of private capital into high-quality charging — supporting the government’s ambitions for growth and decarbonisation in the process. 

“The vast majority of EV drivers use the public networks and an increasing number will be wholly reliant on them.

“Meaning we need the right mix of affordable and easy to access charging at home and at work, on-street, en-route and at destinations to ensure everyone can make the switch.”

