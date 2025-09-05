  
Public EV charging network reaches 85,000 in August

1,234 new charging devices were added in August, of which 899 were on-street chargers. 212 rapid or ultra-rapid chargers were added.

Dylan Robertson

5 September 2025

The UK’s public electric vehicle (EV) charging network reached 85,163 charge points in August, according to Zapmap.

Since August 2024, the UK’s public charging network has grown by 24.7%, while Wales has seen the biggest regional growth in 2025 so far, with 22% more chargers than at the beginning of the year.

Vicky Read, CEO at Charge UK, said: “The UK reaching over 85,000 public charge points is an incredible achievement for an industry that is barely a decade old.

“This new milestone is further proof that the sector is doing its part for the transition.

“With a commitment to invest £6bn through to 2030, ChargeUK members are rolling out infrastructure ahead of demand.

“But to ensure this momentum continues, the industry needs continued support from policymakers so that we have the best possible conditions for charging investment and for drivers.

“That means helping drivers to access EVs, addressing the rise in standing charges for charging operators, and extending the Renewable Transport Fuel Obligation to include EV charging.”

The UK has a total of 42,970 public charging locations.

Jade Edwards, head of insights at Zapmap, said: “August is of course a hugely popular month to get out and about and it’s no surprise that utilisation peaked with 126,854 sessions on Friday 15th August, approx 27% higher than the daily average over the past three months.

“New charging hubs from Fuuse at Strawberry Fields Farm Shop on the Devon / Cornwall border, RAW in Forest Hill and Osprey near Glasgow airport expand the options for EV drivers needing to charge en-route. 

“After a long stretch of attention on hubs and ultra-rapid charging, we’re seeing near-home charging coming into focus.

“This month we saw both ubitricity and char.gy deliver large-scale on-street projects at speed as well as six new Local Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (LEVI) tenders going live. 

“These projects deliver charging infrastructure at scale, help to address regional imbalances, and form an important part of the overall charging landscape.”

