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Pure Leasing extends Fleet Assist partnership as fleet surpasses 1,000 vehicles

Pure Leasing said the partnership will support its expanding fleet, with 98% of its leasing contracts including maintenance.

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Mechanic in blue overalls servicing open car bonnet with engine visible and workshop tools in background.
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Pure Leasing has renewed its SMR contract with Fleet Assist under a new multi-year agreement as its fleet has grown beyond 1,000 vehicles.

The agreement will see Fleet Assist continue to provide the leasing company with access to its network of 9,300 service points and more than 800 mobile service units, alongside its Service Booking Lite platform and PayBill invoice management service.

Pure Leasing said the partnership will support its expanding fleet, with 98% of its leasing contracts including maintenance.

The majority of its drivers cover between 15,000 and 20,000 miles a year, making nationwide servicing and maintenance support a key part of its proposition.

Fleet Assist’s PayBill service will also continue to consolidate SMR invoices into a single monthly invoice, supported by management information designed to simplify financial administration.

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Zaf Iqbal, managing director of Pure Leasing, said: “As an independent leasing company that is experiencing significant growth, having trusted tech-led strategic partners is critical.

“Fleet Assist is the SMR industry’s benchmark garage network supplier, and it continues to support us on our fleet growth journey.

“PayBill has also been a very powerful addition in reducing our internal admin and its finance team has collaborated closely with us to help streamline our monthly financial processes and optimise our monthly cashflow.

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“Although we continue to manage maintenance authorisations and service bookings in-house to maintain close relationships with our customers and drivers, Fleet Assist provides us with valuable additional support and expertise whenever required.

“This allows us to continue delivering a proactive and personal service that our customers expect from Pure Leasing.”

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Garry Winckley, business development director at Fleet Assist, said: “The Pure Leasing fleet continues to grow because customers are receiving a very personal service from Zaf and his team.

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“We are pleased to provide them with access to our nationwide garage network as well as reduce the amount of admin connected with SMR invoices through PayBill.”

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