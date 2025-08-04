PVM delivers hands-on experience with EVs at Drive Out event

Pendragon Vehicle Management (PVM) completed a two-day electric vehicle (EV) ‘Drive Out’ event, aimed at highlighting the potential of electric vehicles (EVs) to clients and colleagues as part of its recently launched salary sacrifice scheme.

The initiative took colleagues and clients, including Worcester Bosch and Targa Telematics, on a drive through the Peak District, allowing guests to experience the nuances and benefits of EVs.

Guests were tasked with completing a series of challenges along the way, alongside the opportunity to get hands-on with a range of vehicles.

Throughout the event clients were able to ask the PVM team directly about topics such as EV performance and fleet transition strategies.

The vehicles featured in the event aimed to demonstrate PVM’s offering, with brands such as Porsche, BMW, Audi, Dacia, Renault, Ford, BYD, and MINI.

Phil Wilbraham, managing director at PVM, said: “We were delighted to host our inaugural Drive Out event, which provided us with a unique opportunity to bring our newly launched Salary Sacrifice Scheme to life and connect in a more informal setting with our customers.

“We have had fantastic feedback following the event, with attendees appreciating the opportunity to get hands-on with the vehicles and spend time with our team.

“It’s one thing to talk about the potential of individual EVs or even an entire fleet of vehicles, but getting behind the wheel and experiencing those benefits first-hand really drives home the benefits.

“One of the key aspects of this event, was the participation of our team.

“It’s important to us that our colleagues who are working on the delivery and day-to-day management of this scheme for our clients, fully understand their fleet and are in the best possible position to assist.

“Thank you to everyone who attended, and we look forward to hosting similar events in the future.”

Ade Thomas, fleet services manager from Worcester Bosch, said: “Driving several different cars in a relatively short space of time was a great way to compare manufacturers.

“We really enjoyed having the opportunity to spend time with some of our key contacts from Pendragon Vehicle Management, in a more social setting.”

PVM confirmed that since the scheme went live last month, a number of clients have now signed up for salary sacrifice.

David Jackson, commercial director at PVM, added: “As our newly launched Salary Sacrifice Scheme begins to roll-out to the market we’re really keen to explore new and exciting in which to engage with our existing and prospective customers.

“This type of event allows us to showcase the personality of our business, whilst also demonstrating the commercial and operational benefits that our team can deliver.”