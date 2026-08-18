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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/quality-of-safety-tech-onboarding-not-consistent-across-fleets-teletrac-navman/

Safety tech onboarding for drivers is widespread across fleets, but quality is not consistent, according to a Teletrac Navman study.

The ‘Mobilising the Future of Fleets Report: Driver Coaching Edition’ found that drivers who felt well-prepared were three-times more likely to rate their coaching solution as highly effective (74%) compared to those whose preparation was lacking (19%), yet one in five reported technology being installed with little or no communication from management.

Alain Samaha, CEO at Teletrac Navman, said: “Technology alone doesn’t drive safety outcomes, preparation does.

“Monitoring technology is most successful when it balances fleet goals and driver needs, and that starts with strong onboarding.

“Organisations that prioritise the people element see the real payoff: safer drivers, fewer claims, and a workforce that sticks around.”

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Unclear data-use policies made surveillance the top concern for almost half (45%) of drivers surveyed.

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30% said that clear evidence demonstrating that technology is used to protect them, not just to watch them, would actively encourage them to stay with their current employer.

Samaha added: “If an operator finds itself in a difficult position with its drivers, providing visibility of personal data is essential to rebuilding trust.