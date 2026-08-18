Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/quality-of-safety-tech-onboarding-not-consistent-across-fleets-teletrac-navman/
Safety tech onboarding for drivers is widespread across fleets, but quality is not consistent, according to a Teletrac Navman study.
The ‘Mobilising the Future of Fleets Report: Driver Coaching Edition’ found that drivers who felt well-prepared were three-times more likely to rate their coaching solution as highly effective (74%) compared to those whose preparation was lacking (19%), yet one in five reported technology being installed with little or no communication from management.
Alain Samaha, CEO at Teletrac Navman, said: “Technology alone doesn’t drive safety outcomes, preparation does.
“Monitoring technology is most successful when it balances fleet goals and driver needs, and that starts with strong onboarding.
“Organisations that prioritise the people element see the real payoff: safer drivers, fewer claims, and a workforce that sticks around.”
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Unclear data-use policies made surveillance the top concern for almost half (45%) of drivers surveyed.
30% said that clear evidence demonstrating that technology is used to protect them, not just to watch them, would actively encourage them to stay with their current employer.
Samaha added: “If an operator finds itself in a difficult position with its drivers, providing visibility of personal data is essential to rebuilding trust.
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“Drivers are not anti-technology, but they will be skeptical without transparency around data processing and management, and how it will affect them.”
47% of drivers stated that the ability to view their own data easily would build their trust, while 43% emphasise the importance of fair and consistent use of data across all drivers.
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60% of drivers highlighted that apps were their preferred option for driver data collection.
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According to the report, recognition remains a primary retention motivator, with 37% citing it as a factor for staying with an employer.
While 99% of drivers received feedback, 51% reported receiving positive recognition, and 32% experienced disciplinary action.
Proactive feedback, such as scorecards and performance breakdowns, improves driving quality and workplace pride for 52% of drivers, more than doubling the impact of financial bonuses (21%).
More than half of drivers (56%) who received real-time in-cab coaching rarely experienced a near miss, compared with 47% of those without real-time alerts in place.
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Almost two-fifths (38%) of drivers suffered increased stress or anxiety after a negative event, and 17% reported a reduction in confidence.
25% of respondents were concerned that a negative event could lead to the loss of their license, while 20% feared formal disciplinary action, and 17% were concerned about financial penalties.
Samaha added: “Drivers returning to the cab with eroded confidence, or second-guessing decisions due to feeling more anxious, may face a higher risk of future incidents.
“Choosing the right safety system with real-time capabilities, and building trust in it, is therefore imperative for driver wellbeing as well as operational performance.”