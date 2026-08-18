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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/queclink-launches-battery-powered-tracker/

Queclink Wireless Solutions has launched the GL330MG, a battery-powered tracker, intended for temporary fleet monitoring or stolen vehicle recovery (SVR).

With a 10-minute reporting schedule, the tracker’s battery can last up to 1,500 hours.

The extended battery life was made possible with optimised power consumption, and the use of expended discontinuous reception (eDRX) technology, which allows the tracker to stay in an ultra-low-power state, while allowing its location to be requested by an online platform.

It weighs 95 grams and Queclink said it is easy to conceal, making it suitable for fleets using short-term rental vehicles.

Vernon Bonser, international sales director at Queclink Wireless Solutions, said: “Most battery-powered fleet trackers face a familiar power management dilemma.

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“Either keep the device continuously responsive and quickly drain the battery or put it into a sleep mode and make it unreachable until the next scheduled report.

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“We have improved power efficiency, alongside additional connectivity features and installation-free design, to deliver a highly flexible tool that supports up to two months of operation.

“The GL330MG is a flexible solution that can be discreetly installed in a vehicle without hardwiring.