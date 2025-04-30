Queclink launches compact driver monitoring camera for fleets

Queclink Wireless Solutions has expanded its vehicle camera portfolio with a compact driver monitoring tool designed to enhance fleet safety and reduce risk.

The window-mounted device, which supports telematics-based road safety applications, is 50% smaller than the company’s previous solution, and has been described as one of the most compact driver monitoring system (DMS) cameras available in the market.

Vernon Bonser, UK sales director of Queclink Wireless Solutions, said: “Our latest Window-mounted DMS camera offers a non-intrusive design with enhanced behaviour monitoring and driver safety features.

“The compact size makes it ideal for any vehicle type, enabling it to be positioned discreetly without the risk of impairing driver visibility.

“As a result, we believe it is a highly practical and effective driver monitoring solution that will complement our expanding range of internal and external vehicle camera solutions.”

The DMS technology actively monitors driver attention and compliance, with capabilities to detect and alert drivers to potentially risky behaviours including smoking, eating, drinking and phone usage. It can also identify signs of fatigue such as yawning.

The system features a full-metal housing measuring just 50mm x 28mm x 34mm, providing improved durability and heat dissipation while delivering 720p HD image quality for real-time and continuous recording.

Bonser added: “We are constantly looking at ways to improve our fleet and video telematics products based on real-world user experience to ensure we are best placed to meet the needs of fleets and their drivers.

“This is why we have seen strong demand within the UK over the past 12 months from both new and existing partners for our innovative vehicle technology solutions.”