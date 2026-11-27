Queclink launches entry-level multi-camera telematics system
The DV3000 was designed for fleets looking to move beyond connected dashcams.
Queclink Wireless Solutions has launched an entry-level multi-camera telematics system for fleets, the DV3000.
The DV3000 was designed for fleets looking to move beyond connected dashcams, without the cost and complexity of existing multi-camera telematics solutions.
Compared with a connected dashcam, the solution offers additional visibility from the extra cameras and artificial-intelligence (AI) powered safety capabilities.
It has live connectivity, supports advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and can be used with up to five cameras, along with an in-cab monitor.
Queclink Wireless Solutions said the DV3000 has the connectivity features typically found on higher-specification devices, such as live video streaming, rapid footage downloads, and accurate location tracking.
The system can integrate with vehicle systems and third-party accessories, to monitor parameters such as fuel, temperature, humidity and door open status.
Vernon Bonser, international sales director at Queclink Wireless Solutions, said: “There is a growing demand for multi-camera solutions as vehicle operators seek advanced visibility and safety features for their drivers, fleet manager and the wider business.
“Budget-conscious, and often smaller, fleets have previously opted for a dashcam due to cost constraints and the desire for simple, straightforward technology.