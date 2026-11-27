ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/queclink-launches-entry-level-multi-camera-telematics-system/

Queclink Wireless Solutions has launched an entry-level multi-camera telematics system for fleets, the DV3000.

The DV3000 was designed for fleets looking to move beyond connected dashcams, without the cost and complexity of existing multi-camera telematics solutions.

Compared with a connected dashcam, the solution offers additional visibility from the extra cameras and artificial-intelligence (AI) powered safety capabilities.

It has live connectivity, supports advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), and can be used with up to five cameras, along with an in-cab monitor.

Queclink Wireless Solutions said the DV3000 has the connectivity features typically found on higher-specification devices, such as live video streaming, rapid footage downloads, and accurate location tracking.

ADVERTISEMENT

The system can integrate with vehicle systems and third-party accessories, to monitor parameters such as fuel, temperature, humidity and door open status.

News Briefings Get our daily news email featuring exclusive stories, opinion and expert analysis Email address Sign up I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from Business Motoring. Read our privacy notice

Vernon Bonser, international sales director at Queclink Wireless Solutions, said: “There is a growing demand for multi-camera solutions as vehicle operators seek advanced visibility and safety features for their drivers, fleet manager and the wider business.

“Budget-conscious, and often smaller, fleets have previously opted for a dashcam due to cost constraints and the desire for simple, straightforward technology.