Queclink targets fleet safety and compliance with new dashcam

Queclink Wireless Solutions, a provider of IoT devices and hardware, has launched the CV5000, an AI-powered, dual-facing dashcam that supports up to two additional cameras for increased visibility around the vehicle or to handle video telematics applications.

Vernon Bonser, UK sales director of Queclink Wireless Solutions, said: “The CV5000 is a high-performance, all-in-one dashcam that has been developed to cope with the diverse requirements of the commercial fleet sector.

“It builds on the success of the CV200, launched at the beginning of last year, with significant enhancements in terms of camera options, AI functionality, positioning accuracy and system integration.”

The CV5000 comes with a forward-and driver-facing camera as standard and then connects to a range of auxiliary devices for side, rear, and cargo views.

Commercial fleet operators can use the multi-camera system all through the all-in-one device. Like previous models, the CV5000 offers optional controller area network (CAN) bus integration to gain a greater understanding of vehicle performance and usage.

AI detection enables real-time event recognition through advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), Driver Monitoring System (DMS) and Blind Spot Detection (BSD) functionality.

The CV5000 can therefore be used to identify and alert to dangers such as lane departure, forward collision, and nearby vulnerable road users (VRUs), along with driver distraction, fatigue, and seatbelt use, with a facial ID feature for automated driver identification planned.

It also incorporates a CMOS active pixel sensor with an independent image signal processor (ISP) for low-light performance and TSR (Traffic Sign Recognition) support.

The GNSS (Global Navigation Satellite System) accuracy is designed to ensure the CV5000 delivers tracking to less than one metre, while the large ceramic antenna ensures increased signal strength.

Meanwhile, the dual MicroSD storage supports up to 1TB in total, enabling long-duration, high-resolution recording to minimise the risk of data loss..

Bonser added: “As our new flagship device within our successful CV series, the CV5000 represents a significant step forward in dashcam technology.

“It is designed to meet the growing demand from road transport sector for intelligent and adaptable multi-camera systems that support advanced fleet and video telematics applications.”