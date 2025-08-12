Queclink to share fleet data strategy at mobility conference

Queclink Wireless Solutions, a global provider of IoT devices and hardware, will address the importance of an effective fleet data strategy at the Telematics & Connected Mobility Conference in Vilnius, Lithuania.

The event will bring together fleet software, telematics and IoT professionals, including system integrators, tech developers, tech providers and hardware manufacturers, to share best practice and promote the latest advances in fleet digitisation and mobile connectivity.

Vernon Bonser, Queclink’s UK sales director, will join a panel of industry experts for the discussion – titled Navigating OEM and Aftermarket Data: Real-World Strategies, Trade-Offs, and What’s Next – to provide insight into selecting the right fleet data source.

The panel will explore the current fleet data strategies available within the market, as well as looking ahead to future trends and developments that could also influence the decision-making process.

They will debate the pros, cons and trade-offs of the various options in terms of cost, scalability, consistency and integration, using real-world case studies to demonstrate achievable operational performance and business value.

Bonser said: “There are many considerations when choosing between an OEM, aftermarket or hybrid data model, but many fleets are still unsure about the best approach to take for their specific requirements.

“There is no one-size-fits-all approach, so as an industry, we need to get better at educating the marketplace. Fleets can then make a strategic and educated decision on what is right for them.”

Queclink will also be exhibiting at the technology event with a focus on hardware innovation on its stand.

The company will be showcasing its fleet tracking, dashcam and router solutions that are designed to deliver road safety, security and performance elements, with its team of telematics and IoT experts available to provide guidance and technical assistance.

The Telematics & Connected Mobility Conference, hosted by IoT software developer, Gurtam, will take place at the Lithuanian Exhibition and Congress Centre on 10th to 11th September 2025.