Quiet confidence: Changan Deepal S07 test drive

The Deepal S07 is neat, sharp and proportional, but it is also part of the anonymous SUV crowd.

Walk through any car park today and you will notice something strange. Everything looks the same. Sloping roofs, big grilles, slim headlights, a light bar across the back – modern SUVs all seem to be playing from the same design sheet.

The Deepal S07 is no different. It is neat, sharp and proportional, but it is also part of the anonymous SUV crowd. You could park it next to a Tesla Model Y, a Kia EV6, or a VW ID.4 and nobody would be entirely sure which was which.

That is not necessarily a bad thing. It blends in, it looks modern, and crucially, it does not look cheap or awkward. It just does the job of looking like it belongs.

Performance and driving

Beneath the skin sits a rear mounted electric motor producing just over 200 horsepower. That translates to a 0-60 time of about 7.5 seconds. It is not a number that will break records, but it is plenty for everyday life. Pull away from traffic lights and you surge forward with a satisfying push. Overtaking is confident enough. It is the sort of car that feels brisk when you need it to, yet calm the rest of the time.

The steering is light but accurate, so threading through city streets is easy. On faster roads, it feels planted without being stiff. Engineers in Birmingham have retuned the suspension for British tarmac, which means it is far less likely to shake you about on our famously pothole-ridden roads. It rides smoothly, keeps things settled, and does not complain if you have a full load of passengers.

Range and charging

Officially the S07 will give you close to 300 miles on a full charge. In reality, you will see a bit less, especially in winter or if you drive it with a heavy right foot. Still, that number puts it right in the middle of the pack with other family EVs. For most households, it means charging once or twice a week rather than every day.

When you do need to stop, it can go from 10% to 80% in around 48 minutes on a rapid charger. That’s not lightning quick, but it is entirely acceptable. Think of it as a coffee break and a sandwich rather than a long wait. For home charging overnight, you will wake up every morning to a full battery without giving it a second thought.

Interior and technology

Step inside and you are met by a clean and modern cabin. The materials feel solid, with soft touch surfaces in the right places and no obvious corners cut.

Dominating the dash is the enormous 15 inch touchscreen, known as the ‘Sunflower display’, because it can swivel to face either the driver or the passenger. It is a neat trick, and while it might be more gimmick than necessity, it certainly catches the eye.

All the usual equipment is here as standard: heated seats, climate control with a heat pump, a digital driver display, wireless phone charging, and keyless entry. There are very few options because almost everything is included from the start. That makes life easier – you just buy it and know you are getting the lot.

Then there are the window switches. Instead of working the way every other car does – press down to make the window go down, pull up to make it go up – these work the other way around. It’s like shaking hands with someone who insists on using the wrong hand. The first few days are genuinely confusing. You push, the window rises. You pull, it drops. Once you get used to it, it becomes second nature, but it’s one of those quirks you will definitely tell your friends about.

Comfort and practicality

The S07 is a family car, and it feels like one. There is space for five adults, although three across the back seat will be cosy on longer trips. Legroom is generous, and the flat floor makes the middle seat less of a punishment.

The boot is a good size too, big enough for pushchairs, golf clubs, or a week’s worth of shopping. The sloping roofline looks stylish but does not rob too much headroom in the back, so taller passengers will still be comfortable.

On the road it’s quiet, with very little wind or road noise creeping in. That makes motorway journeys relaxing, and around town it glides along in near silence. The suspension tuning pays off here too: it smooths out the rough stuff without feeling floaty.

Value and support

At just under £40,000, the S07 undercuts many rivals, especially given how much equipment comes as standard. You do not need to spend extra thousands ticking boxes on an options list. What you see is what you get.

Changan has also set up a proper support network in the UK, with dealers already operating and a parts warehouse ready to supply replacements quickly. That matters, because one of the big worries about a new brand is what happens if something goes wrong. Here, there is already an answer.

Verdict

The Changan Deepal S07 does not reinvent the SUV. It looks much like everything else on the road, and apart from the upside down window switches, it does not throw any wild surprises at you. But what it does offer is a well rounded, well equipped, comfortable, and thoroughly usable family EV at a price that makes sense.

It is easy to live with, it feels solid, and it gives you a sense of quiet confidence. No drama, no nonsense, just a car that gets on with its job without fuss.

Sometimes that is exactly what you need – a car that does not try to dazzle, but simply fits into your life and makes it a little easier.

Business Motoring Test Drives are the initial test of a new vehicle.

Business Motoring Reviews are usually conducted over a full week, completing several hundred miles.