Quietly capable: 2025 SEAT Arona review

The SEAT Arona is not revolutionary, and it doesn’t need to be.

Seat is throwing off its mothballs with a light refresh for the Arona, and when I say ‘light’, I mean the differences are subtle to the point you might struggle to spot them, but that’s rather the point.

At 4.15 m long, 1.78m wide and 1.55m tall, the Arona is what you might call perfectly proportioned. It looks neat on the road, compact enough for city driving but still chunky enough to look confident. The new front end has slightly sharper LED headlights and a reworked bumper, but it won’t frighten anyone in a car park.

Inside, the cabin is familiar SEAT territory: simple, sensible and better finished than before.

The materials feel sturdier, the steering wheel feels solid, and the centre of attention is a screen that’s either 8.25 inches or, in higher trims, 9.2 inches. A 10.25-inch digital driver display joins the party on top models.

The driving position is nicely judged; higher than in a hatchback but not so high you feel detached from the road.

The Arona sticks to petrol power. There’s no diesel, no mild hybrid, no plug-in option, just three familiar turbocharged TSI engines.

The range starts with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder with 95 hp and 175 Nm of torque, coupled to a 5-speed manual gearbox. It takes about 11.3 seconds to reach 62 mph and will return around 54 mpg on the official cycle.

Next up is the 1.0-litre with 115 hp and 200 Nm of torque. You can have it with a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. The manual version manages 0–62 mph in 10.0 seconds and tops out around 122 mph. The automatic is a touch slower but more relaxed.

At the top of the range sits the 1.5-litre 4-cylinder with 150 hp and 250 Nm of torque, available only with the DSG gearbox. It reaches 62 mph in about 8.3 seconds and will carry on to 132 mph. All versions are front-wheel drive.

In everyday use, the 115 hp engine feels like the sweet spot. It’s punchy enough for overtaking, quiet enough on the motorway, and returns an honest 50 mpg if you’re sensible. The gearbox has the same light precision found in the Ibiza, and the steering is quick without being twitchy. The Arona corners neatly, body control is good, and even though the ride is slightly firm on the sportier FR model it never becomes harsh.

You sit a little higher than in the Ibiza, which makes visibility excellent in town and gives you that sense of command SUV buyers like. The seats are supportive and the cabin feels roomy up front. The rear bench will take two adults comfortably and three at a pinch.

Boot space is a healthy 400 litres with the rear seats up, expanding to more than 800 litres when they’re folded down. The loading lip is low and the floor flat, so it’s easy to fill. Small details make life easier: there are two USB-C ports in the back, a wireless charging pad in front, and plenty of clever storage nooks for drinks and oddments.

On the motorway the Arona is civilised. Wind noise is well suppressed, the little engine hums quietly at 70 mph, and the suspension takes motorway imperfections in its stride. The 1.5 litre cruises at low revs, returning real-world economy in the mid-40s. The official figures for the 1.0 litre engines hover between 50 and 54 mpg depending on gearbox and wheel size.

Prices start at about £20,200 for the base SE model with the 95 hp engine. The SE Technology trim comes in at around £21,500, the FR and FR Sport versions sit between £23,000 and £25,000, and the 1.5 litre Xperience Lux tops the range at roughly £28,000–£30,000 on the road.

Insurance groupings are kind to your wallet, starting around group 8 for the smaller engine and rising to group 18 for the top model. CO₂ emissions sit in the 120–130 g/km band, which means annual road tax of £180. With a 40-litre fuel tank and honest economy in the high 40s, a range of about 450 miles between fill-ups is realistic.

Service intervals are every 10,000 miles or once a year, and while SEAT’s reliability record is mixed, the running costs remain modest. Tyres, brakes and consumables are all inexpensive and widely available.

The SEAT Arona is not revolutionary, and it doesn’t need to be. It’s a car that does exactly what you expect it to do, day in and day out. It’s easy to drive, cheap to run, and compact enough for the city while still being comfortable on the motorway. The engines are willing, the cabin is practical, and the price makes sense.

If you want fireworks, look elsewhere. But if you want a small SUV that feels grown-up without being pompous, the Arona delivers. It’s honest, efficient and refreshingly straightforward.