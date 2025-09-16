r2c incident management feature to help fleets streamline reporting

r2c, a provider of connected fleet and workshop management solutions, introduced an incident management feature, designed to help HGV fleets digitise and streamline the way they capture, track, and resolve incidents.

Available as part of the r2c connected platform, incident management aims to help with incident reporting, resolution, and compliance for the transport industry, allowing operators to take control of incidents, near-misses, and vehicle damage from the moment they happen.

By replacing administration-heavy paper-based processes with structured digital workflows, the system aims for faster resolutions, improved communication, and strengthened compliance standards and operational transparency – all backed by a complete audit trail and real-time visibility.

Ash Connell, commercial director of r2c, said: “When an incident happens, things often move very fast. Many different factors come into play, from reaction, rescue and repair to issues such as operational vulnerability, compliance and risk management.

“Our new Incident Management feature ensures these disparate strands are tied together so nothing gets missed, and everything happens when it should.”

Users are able to complete immediate incident logging so incidents can be reported when they occur, or retrospectively, with key details added to provide accuracy and compliance.

The tracking system is designed to ensure that within each incident, fleets can manage a range of scenarios, from VOR to warranty claims across multiple assets.

It also uses integrated communication tools, which can be set up to send action requests to repairers, incident managers, and stakeholders.

This aims to keep all parties connected and informed throughout the lifecycle of the incident, from initial report through investigation, resolution, and close-out, including vehicles, scenarios, contacts, repairers, and job sheets.

Data-driven insights are also available, using built-in analytics that highlight trends, identify high-risk areas, and uncover root causes, with the intention of creating measures to improve fleet safety performance.

Connell said: “With this launch, we’re giving fleets the tools to act faster and work smarter when an incident occurs, while also making strategic decisions that improve both safety and efficiency.

“Our Incident Management module doesn’t just track what’s happened – it can help prevent it from happening again.”