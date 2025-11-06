  
bm poppy
r2c launches Document Integration feature

This automated feature was designed to eliminate manual uploads and aims to ensure documents are securely linked to the correct job, asset and user.

Milly Standing

6 November 2025

r2c, a provider of fleet and workshop management software, has launched a feature that imports, maps, and manages inspection documents to reduce the admin workload of transport operators.

Document Integrations is an automated feature designed to eliminate manual uploads to ensure documents are securely linked to the correct job, asset and user, all without human intervention.

Bots monitor the email inbox, detect incoming documents and then ingest them into the system, creating full audit trails to provide comprehensive and complete service histories for all vehicles.

Ashley Connell, commercial director at r2c, said: “At a stroke, using artificial intelligence systems, Document Integrations solves one of the major administration headaches of fleets.

“Inspection reports and documents often arrive from many different channels and in multiple formats, creating complexity, increasing the risk of human error, and taking up a lot of office admin time.”

This way to manage inspection documents has built-in mapping logic, which can ‘read’ each document and then associate each one with the right job or asset.

Document Integrations features secure, traceable storage, with all imported documents stored within r2c systems to provide additional levels of data protection and redundancy for transport operators.

Document Integrations is available to all r2c Operator and R&M users of all sizes, and is scalable.

Connell added: “With Document Integrations, we’re automating away the pain. No more manually uploading files, misplacing reports or risking non-compliance.

“Our goal with this is to let teams spend their time and focus on maintaining vehicles, reducing downtime and improving safety, rather than managing paperwork.”

