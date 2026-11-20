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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/rac-calls-for-alcolocks-for-repeat-drink-driving-offenders/

The RAC has called on Minister for Roads Justin Madders to introduce alcolocks for repeat drink-driving offenders.

82% of UK drivers surveyed by the RAC supported the introduction of alcolocks in the UK, while a recent programme in Florida saw reoffending rates drop by a third.

After drivers completed an alcolock programme in France, the reoffending rate sat between 1.6% and 2.1%, compared to 6% for drink-drive offenders who had their licences suspended instead.

Alcolocks are breathalyser devices that stop a vehicle from being started if the driver has consumed alcohol above a set threshold.

Australia, France, the Netherlands, and the US already use alcolocks for repeat drink-drive offenders.

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The RAC found that drink-driving was UK drivers’ joint-second-biggest concern, behind poor driving standards and aggressive driving habits.

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Drink-driving was the top concern among drivers aged 17 to 24.

Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “The Government has stated clearly that drink-driving is unacceptable, and that it’s committed to combatting such behaviour.