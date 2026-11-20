Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/rac-calls-for-alcolocks-for-repeat-drink-driving-offenders/
The RAC has called on Minister for Roads Justin Madders to introduce alcolocks for repeat drink-driving offenders.
82% of UK drivers surveyed by the RAC supported the introduction of alcolocks in the UK, while a recent programme in Florida saw reoffending rates drop by a third.
After drivers completed an alcolock programme in France, the reoffending rate sat between 1.6% and 2.1%, compared to 6% for drink-drive offenders who had their licences suspended instead.
Alcolocks are breathalyser devices that stop a vehicle from being started if the driver has consumed alcohol above a set threshold.
Australia, France, the Netherlands, and the US already use alcolocks for repeat drink-drive offenders.
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The RAC found that drink-driving was UK drivers’ joint-second-biggest concern, behind poor driving standards and aggressive driving habits.
Drink-driving was the top concern among drivers aged 17 to 24.
Simon Williams, head of policy at the RAC, said: “The Government has stated clearly that drink-driving is unacceptable, and that it’s committed to combatting such behaviour.
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“These words now need to be followed swiftly by action – not least as drivers over the legal limit are responsible for around 1,740 deaths and serious injuries every year, the equivalent of four a day.
“While Government may be minded to reduce the drink-drive limit in England, doing so alone won’t solve the problem of repeat drink-driving.
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“Our analysis has shown thousands of drivers have been convicted three or more times, so a fundamentally different approach is needed for habitual offenders.
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“Alcolocks are a preventative measure – they stop repeat offenders drink-driving in the first place, which other policy options can’t.
“But they can do more than this: international evidence shows that, when implemented effectively, they can also reduce the chances of offenders drink-driving again afterwards.
“While alcolocks would be new to the UK, they’re a tried-and-tested technology and trusted across the world. What’s more, they have strong public backing as several pieces of RAC research demonstrate.
“So, we strongly believe the Government’s focus should be on designing a scheme that offers the greatest benefit in terms of both reducing casualties and rehabilitating offenders.
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“We stand ready to work with the Government in helping design an alcolock programme that delivers real benefits, both while the devices are fitted to drivers’ vehicles and in the period afterwards through proper rehabilitation.”