RAC extends Business Club contract with Fleetondemand

The RAC has extended its contract with Fleetondemand for five more years, with the firm continuing to provide software for the RAC’s Business Club.

Business Club is a free fleet management system for RAC business customers, allowing fleets to organise services, manage telematics and arrange breakdown assistance.

Fleetondemand has provided a white-label version of its GT Suite software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform to the RAC since the launch of Business Club in 2013, with the platform gaining new integrations since.

Through the platform, fleets can arrange tyre replacements from ATS, windscreen repairs through Autoglass, servicing through the RAC Approved Garage network, as well as leasing, insurance cover and licence checking.

Helen Smith (pictured, left), head of product and consumer duty at the RAC, said: “FOD has provided the technology and expertise to support our operations since the launch of our Business Club platform over 12 years ago.

“Since that time, we have seen significant growth in the number of customers who rely on the system to keep their business moving, in addition to a host of new services, functionality and supplier integrations.

“This important contract renewal reflects our ongoing commitment to deliver the highest levels of service to our customers, and we look forward to continuing the future development and evolution of our Business Club service, with FOD by our side.”

The platform also provides a separate interface for RAC employees, enabling them to manage bookings and billings.

Matt Heald, interim CEO at FOD Mobility Group, said: “At FOD, we value our long-term partnerships with our customers and are delighted that GT Suite will continue to power the RAC Business Club platform for another five years.

“This extended agreement further strengthens the longstanding collaboration between our two companies and underlines our position as a trusted and reliable provider of bespoke ground transportation technology and services.

“Since its initial release in 2011, we have invested heavily in GT Suite to transform it into a scalable SaaS solution that helps our customers increase efficiency, lower costs, reduce risk, and benefit from providing a tailor-made, user-friendly digital experience to their own customers or employees.”