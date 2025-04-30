  
RAC issues bank holiday warning as temperatures set to reach 30 degrees

Fleet managers urged to brief drivers on breakdown risks during May bank holiday heatwave.

Ryan Fowler

30 April 2025

AdobeStock 295682175

The UK is set to experience temperatures reaching 30 degrees during the May Day bank holiday period, prompting the RAC to issue specific guidance for motorists about managing breakdown risks in hot weather.

With breakdown callouts expected to increase significantly during the heatwave, fleet managers should ensure company vehicle drivers are prepared for potential delays and vehicle issues related to the extreme temperatures.

Rod Dennis, RAC spokesperson, said: “Breakdowns are expected to soar over the next few days, as temperatures in many parts do the same. We’re urging everyone travelling to ensure they have plenty of water for themselves and any passengers in case they get stuck in traffic or break down, as well as having sunscreen, hats or an umbrella with them to protect themselves from the sun.”

The advisory includes a critical warning about vehicle systems during hot weather operations. Dennis added: “Drivers must avoid driving if the low coolant light appears on the dashboard as there’s a serious risk of engine overheating.”

