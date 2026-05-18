RAC predicts further petrol price hikes this week

Prices have remained steady since 15th April, when prices peaked following the war in Iran.

The RAC has predicted that petrol prices will rise further this week, more than a month after prices peaked.

Prices have remained steady since 15th April, when prices peaked following the war in Iran.

RAC data shows that petrol prices currently average 158.24p per litre, down slightly from the peak of 158.31p per litre.

Prices have increased from 132.83p per litre before the war.

Diesel prices currently average 186.15p per litre, down from a peak of 191.54p per litre, but up from an average of 142.38p before the war.

Both fuels have seen prices increase by around 19% since the war began.