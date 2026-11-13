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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/rac-receives-imi-accreditation/

The RAC has achieved IMI Approved Centre status, which provides quality assurance for its training and Continuous Professional Development (CPD).

The RAC said that this achievement underlines its commitment to ensuring its breakdown patrols and Mobile Mechanics are at the forefront of automotive technology as the sector evolves.

To earn IMI Approved Centre status, the RAC’s national training centre in Walsall met IMI criteria assessing its training rooms, workshop environments, tools and machinery.

Mark Dickinson-Keen, chief people officer at RAC, said: “It’s our vision to become the UK’s number one for driving services, providing complete peace of mind for our members’ driving needs.

“To achieve this goal we need to recruit and retain the best of the best in automotive talent and ensure we’re leading the next generation of vehicle repairs and diagnostics.

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“We believe having IMI Approved Centre status will be key to attracting those individuals and employing the industry’s most advanced technicians.

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“By investing in IMI accreditation, we’re providing our colleagues with clear opportunities to progress their careers.”

Nick Connor, CEO at IMI, added: “Achieving IMI Approved Centre status is a significant achievement for the RAC and reflects the high standards it aims to deliver to every member.