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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/rac-warns-breakdowns-could-rise-by-25-as-snow-and-ice-approach/

The RAC has warned that breakdowns could increase by up to 25% as snow and ice are forecast to affect parts of Scotland and England, urging motorists to prepare their vehicles for freezing conditions.

The breakdown organisation said snow and ice are expected across parts of southern Scotland and northern and central England overnight on Monday and into Tuesday, potentially catching drivers unprepared.

Motorists are being advised to check their batteries, tyre tread and pressures, and ensure their screenwash provides protection down to at least -10°C.

The RAC also recommended using major roads where possible during snowy and icy weather, reducing speeds and leaving additional stopping distances.

Harriet Hernando, breakdown spokesperson at the RAC, said: “Snow and ice will descend on some parts of southern Scotland and northern and central England from overnight Monday and into Tuesday.

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“This is likely to catch many motorists out, so we’re urging them to get prepared now.

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“When the temperature gauge drops our patrols often end up rescuing up to 25% more breakdowns than on an average winter’s day, and if there’s snow involved it can be even higher than that.

“Problems often start at home – if a car is slow to start, it might be an indication it’s time to get the battery checked by an RAC Mobile Mechanic or garage.