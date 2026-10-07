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RAC Warranty extends battery failure coverage

The cover can be applied to EVs, PHEVs, and mild hybrids.

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RAC Warranty extends battery failure coverage
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RAC Warranty has extended its battery failure coverage to 12 years or 80,000 miles on EV One, its dedicated electric vehicle (EV) policy.

The cover can be applied to EVs, plug-in hybrids (PHEVs), and mild hybrids.

RAC dealers can sell cover for up to 48 months, and the claim limit is the vehicle’s purchase price.

Replacement batteries will have at least the equivalent energy capacity of the original unit immediately prior to failure.

During the first six months of 2026, RAC Warranty sold more EV policies than in the whole of 2025.

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Lee Coomber, RAC client director at Assurant, which underwrites and administers RAC Warranty products, said: “EV One was introduced in 2020 as an early specialist EV warranty product and has helped us build strong insight into what car buyers are looking for when purchasing an electrified vehicle.

“While concerns around battery failure have eased somewhat over the years, it remains an important consideration for many EV buyers, particularly those purchasing an EV for the first time.

“With this extension to existing EV One cover, we are providing additional reassurance for customers over a longer period of vehicle ownership.

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“EV warranties now account for a significant proportion of our warranty sales and are continuing to increase strongly in the second half of this year.

“Rapidly increasing numbers of used EVs are entering the market at just the moment when there is growing consumer interest in lower running-cost vehicles.”

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