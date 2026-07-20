Radius adds 20,000 EV chargers to UK network

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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/radius-adds-20000-ev-chargers-to-uk-network/

Fleet solutions provider Radius has added 20,000 electric vehicle (EV) chargers to its UK network for fleets over the past 12 months.

In total, it has added 220,000 EV chargers to its European network over the past year.

The expansion was driven by the addition of 16 roaming partners, including GreenFlux, which added 70,000 chargers alone.

Other additions included Allegro which added 32,000, and Monta which added 34,500.

Radius’ network also incorporates 3,000 InstaVolt and 2,000 Gridserve chargers across the UK.

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Over the past year, 42.6 million kWh worth of charging has been paid for using Radius cards.

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Source, which plans to open 300 ultra-rapid charging hubs across the UK and Ireland, has recently partnered with Radius.

Jonathan Haseler, civisional CEO of Fuel and EV, said: “Fleet electrification is accelerating across Europe and businesses need partners that can scale with them.