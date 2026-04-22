Range concerns remain top barrier for electric van adoption, says Dawsongroup

More than 4 in 10 fleet managers cite range as the main concern when selecting electric vans, according to Dawsongroup research.

Dawsongroup has found that 42% of UK fleet managers identify driving range as their primary concern when selecting an electric van.

The figure rises further among smaller fleets, where there is less operational flexibility to manage disruption, according to the company’s EV readiness survey.

Simon Ridley, managing director at Dawsongroup vans, said: “The assumption is often that range will be a problem. But when fleet managers spend time digging into their daily mileage figures, they find that most routes fall well within what current electric vans can comfortably cover.”

Government data shows the average UK van travels less than 50 miles per day, placing typical usage well within the capability of many modern electric vans, although real-world factors can significantly affect performance.

Dawsongroup said variables such as payload, route type and weather conditions can all influence range, with motorway driving and heavy loads reducing efficiency compared to urban stop-start journeys where regenerative braking can recover energy.

Ridley added: “Not every van on a fleet is doing the same job. Matching the right vehicle to the right route, rather than treating the fleet as interchangeable, makes a real difference to both range and running costs.”

Driving behaviour also plays a role, with aggressive acceleration and sustained high speeds reducing efficiency, while driver training can improve both range and operational outcomes.

Ridley said: “Businesses that invest in practical driver training before putting electric vans into service tend to see better outcomes, both in terms of range and in driver confidence and satisfaction.”

The company said structured trial periods can help fleets better understand performance under real-world conditions before committing to wider electrification.

Ridley added: “The businesses that approach this methodically get better results. A trial period takes the guesswork out of the decision and gives fleet managers something concrete to work with.”