  
BV Masthead.png

FEATURING

BM Original
Subscribe
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram
BV Masthead.png
Subscribe

Range concerns remain top barrier for electric van adoption, says Dawsongroup

More than 4 in 10 fleet managers cite range as the main concern when selecting electric vans, according to Dawsongroup research.

Ryan Fowler

22 April 2026

Commercial Vehicles & Vans

SHARE

AdobeStock 473810413 Editorial Use Only (1)

Dawsongroup has found that 42% of UK fleet managers identify driving range as their primary concern when selecting an electric van.

The figure rises further among smaller fleets, where there is less operational flexibility to manage disruption, according to the company’s EV readiness survey.

Simon Ridley, managing director at Dawsongroup vans, said: “The assumption is often that range will be a problem. But when fleet managers spend time digging into their daily mileage figures, they find that most routes fall well within what current electric vans can comfortably cover.”

Government data shows the average UK van travels less than 50 miles per day, placing typical usage well within the capability of many modern electric vans, although real-world factors can significantly affect performance.

Dawsongroup said variables such as payload, route type and weather conditions can all influence range, with motorway driving and heavy loads reducing efficiency compared to urban stop-start journeys where regenerative braking can recover energy.

Ridley added: “Not every van on a fleet is doing the same job. Matching the right vehicle to the right route, rather than treating the fleet as interchangeable, makes a real difference to both range and running costs.”

Driving behaviour also plays a role, with aggressive acceleration and sustained high speeds reducing efficiency, while driver training can improve both range and operational outcomes.

Ridley said: “Businesses that invest in practical driver training before putting electric vans into service tend to see better outcomes, both in terms of range and in driver confidence and satisfaction.”

The company said structured trial periods can help fleets better understand performance under real-world conditions before committing to wider electrification.

Ridley added: “The businesses that approach this methodically get better results. A trial period takes the guesswork out of the decision and gives fleet managers something concrete to work with.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring Award Winners 2025

Europcar-best-short-term-rental2
Business Van Awards

Europcar Vans & Trucks wins for SME-focused rental support 

Highly Commended Award
Business Motoring Awards

Professional Automotive Services recognised for SME-focused company car support 

Northgate-Cannock-99
Business Van Awards

Northgate sets the pace in van fleet management 

europcar
Business Van Awards

Long-term rental solutions earn recognition for Europcar Vans & Trucks 

renault
Business Motoring Awards

Clio’s lasting legacy earns Renault top small car award 

van-monster-1
Business Van Awards

Van Monster awarded for outstanding used van support 

fod
Industry & Market News

Fleetondemand wins big with smart ground transport tech for SMEs 

charge scheme
Business Motoring Awards

Electric Car Scheme leads the charge in SME fleet electrification 

Skoda Superb Hatch LK
Business Motoring Awards

Winners announced! 2025 Awards: Celebrating the best in business motoring

runyourfleet
Business Motoring Awards

runyourfleet claims top award honours for fleet management 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar recognised for flexible mobility and EV support 

polestar 4 best large ev
Business Motoring Awards

Polestar powers ahead to win top fleet EV award 

Business-Vans-Best-Large-EV-Van
Business Van Awards

Plugged-in and practical: Master E-Tech electric named best large EV van 

nationwide
Business Motoring Awards

Nationwide Vehicle Contracts named top leasing provider for SMEs

Busines Motoring Business Car of the Year
Business Motoring Awards

Renault 5 E-Tech electric charges ahead to win Business Car of the Year 

europcar mobility
Business Motoring Awards

Europcar wins recognition for flexible mobility solutions 

renault-master
Business Van Awards

Big, capable and built for work: Renault Master crowned best large van of 2025 

sortimo
Business Van Awards

SR5 racking system earns top honours for Sortimo 

EV_Day_Cannock_NVH_Ford_Transit_Custom_1_2024
Business Van Awards

Northgate takes top honour for long-term van hire 

manheim
Business Van Awards

Manheim drives innovation in the used van sector to win Business Vans award 

Master-Diesel-028
Business Van Awards

Built for business: Renault Master crowned van of the year 

wilsons
Business Motoring Awards

Wilsons Auctions recognised for remarketing excellence in Business Motoring Awards 

lightfoot
Business Van Awards

Lightfoot wins fleet management award for real-time driver coaching and support 

master-1
Vans

Winners announced: Business Vans Awards 2025 – Recognising excellence on the road

R5
Business Motoring Awards

Icon reborn: Renault 5 powers to EV success 

renault-2025AwardsBest-Small-EV-VanWINNER
Business Van Awards

Small van, big win: Renault Kangoo E-Tech electric takes top EV prize 

europcar
Business Motoring Awards

Award-winning Europcar recognised for long-term rental excellence 

leasys
Business Motoring Awards

Leasys highly commended in Best Leasing Company award for SME-focused solutions

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Linkedin X-twitter Facebook Tiktok Instagram

BUSINESS Vans

BUSINESS MOTORING

MAGAZINE

SEARCH

GET INVOLVED

SUBSCRIBE

Sign up here to receive Business Vans newsletters

CLICK HERE