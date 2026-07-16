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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/range-rover-sport-electric-to-launch-as-second-land-rover-ev/

Land Rover has confirmed that it will launch the Range Rover Sport Electric, becoming the brand’s second electric vehicle (EV).

It is expected to launch later in 2026, following the full-size Range Rover Electric.

Visually, the car shares its design with the petrol, diesel and hybrid variants of the Range Rover Sport.

Land Rover said the car has been calibrated to deliver the same thrilling, engaging drive that defines the Range Rover Sport.

The car was presented in a private preview event at the Goodwood Festival of Speed.

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Martin Limpert, global managing director of the Range Rover brand, said: “Electric power brings a new edge to Range Rover Sport.

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“The preview at Goodwood Festival of Speed is only a glimpse of how this model will redefine performance SUVs again later this year, combining the refinement and immediate performance of electric drive while further elevating the unmistakable character of Range Rover Sport our clients already know and love.”