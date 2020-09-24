JLR has added an electric plug-in hybrid option to the Range Rover Velar along with advanced new infotainment technology.

The new 2.0-litre four-cylinder P400e plug-in hybrid produces a combined 404PS and 640Nm of torque from its 300PS petrol engine and 105kW electric motor, with an impressive 0-60mph in 5.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds).

A 17.1Wh lithium-ion battery, located under the boot floor, can be charged to 80% in just 30 minutes using a fast DC charge point, or 1 hour 40 minutes using a standard 7kW wallbox. With zero tailpipe emissions in electric mode, an impressive real-world all-electric range of 33 miles (53km), fuel economy of up to 130.2mpg (2.2 litres/100km) and CO 2 emissions from just 49g/km.

A new family of 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium engines is also introduced to the Velar for the first time, available with 48-volt mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) technology for reduced fuel consumption and heightened refinement.

The new straight-six engines, developed in-house, are available as D300 (300PS diesel) and P400 (400PS) petrol all-wheel drive variants, each fitted with air suspension as standard for signature Range Rover comfort.

The new engines are available with mild-hybrid electric vehicle technology (MHEV) in addition to the latest engine technologies, for efficient performance.

The MHEV system uses a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) in the engine bay to harvest energy usually lost under deceleration, which is then stored in a 48V lithium-ion battery located beneath the rear loadspace.

It is able to redeploy the stored energy to assist the engine when accelerating away, while also delivering a more refined and responsive stop/start system.

The new P400 straight-six engine generates 550Nm torque and delivers an impressive 0-60mph time of 5.2 seconds (0-100km in 5.5 seconds.) The engine features an electric supercharger supported by a twin scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL), for refined performance.

The D300 diesel generates 650Nm torque, offering 0-60mph in 6.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds) with fuel economy of up to 37.2mpg (6.3litres/100km) and CO2 from 199g/km. Series sequential turbos and an advanced after-treatment system make it one of the world’s leading clean diesel engines.