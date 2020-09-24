1.rr velar 21my static 230920 2
1.rr velar 21my static 230920 2
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

JLR has added an electric plug-in hybrid option to the Range Rover Velar along with advanced new infotainment technology.

The new 2.0-litre four-cylinder P400e plug-in hybrid produces a combined 404PS and 640Nm of torque from its 300PS petrol engine and 105kW electric motor, with an impressive 0-60mph in 5.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 5.4 seconds).

A 17.1Wh lithium-ion battery, located under the boot floor, can be charged to 80% in just 30 minutes using a fast DC charge point, or 1 hour 40 minutes using a standard 7kW wallbox. With zero tailpipe emissions in electric mode, an impressive real-world all-electric range of 33 miles (53km), fuel economy of up to 130.2mpg (2.2 litres/100km) and CO2 emissions from just 49g/km.

A new family of 3.0-litre straight-six Ingenium engines is also introduced to the Velar for the first time, available with 48-volt mild hybrid electric vehicle (MHEV) technology for reduced fuel consumption and heightened refinement.

The new straight-six engines, developed in-house, are available as D300 (300PS diesel) and P400 (400PS) petrol all-wheel drive variants, each fitted with air suspension as standard for signature Range Rover comfort.

The new engines are available with mild-hybrid electric vehicle technology (MHEV) in addition to the latest engine technologies, for efficient performance.

The MHEV system uses a Belt integrated Starter Generator (BiSG) in the engine bay to harvest energy usually lost under deceleration, which is then stored in a 48V lithium-ion battery located beneath the rear loadspace.

It is able to redeploy the stored energy to assist the engine when accelerating away, while also delivering a more refined and responsive stop/start system.

The new P400 straight-six engine generates 550Nm torque and delivers an impressive 0-60mph time of 5.2 seconds (0-100km in 5.5 seconds.) The engine features an electric supercharger supported by a twin scroll turbocharger and Continuous Variable Valve Lift (CVVL), for refined performance.

The D300 diesel generates 650Nm torque, offering 0-60mph in 6.1 seconds (0-100km/h in 6.5 seconds) with fuel economy of up to 37.2mpg (6.3litres/100km) and CO2 from 199g/km. Series sequential turbos and an advanced after-treatment system make it one of the world’s leading clean diesel engines.

Additionally, the next generation four-cylinder Ingenium D200 (204PS diesel) is introduced on the Range Rover Velar, offering more power, lower CO2 and improved fuel economy. The engine is offered with the same 48-volt mild hybrid technology as the rest of the range, with CO2 from 165g/km* and fuel economy of up to 44.9mpg (6.3 litres/100km).

 


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
Previous articlePlans for petrol and diesel plan to be brought forward
Chris Wright
Chris Wright has been covering the automotive industry nationally and internationally for 30 years. Following spells with consumer titles he became News Editor of Automotive Management (AM), Editor of Automotive International, International Editor for Detroit-based Automotive News, and Editor of Dealer Update. He has also co-authored several FT Management Reports and contributes regularly to Justauto.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here