FLEETS are increasingly looking towards battery electric vehicles (EVs) with almost half planning to add EVs in the near future, according to research in the Arval Mobility Observatory 2021 Barometer.

When asked, “What percentage of your car or van fleet will be 100% BEV in the next three years?”, overall, car operators answered with 42% while their van counterparts said 37%.

The level of expected EV uptake within three years was relatively similar across responses from fleets of all sizes. Among car fleets with more than 500 employees it is expected that over half (54%) of the fleet would be electric, compared to 38% of those with fewer than 10 employees. For van fleets responses were also similar with almost half (48%) expected by larger employers and almost a third (32%) by smaller – a positive signal for their adoption on fleets..

Shaun Sadlier, Head of Arval Mobility Observatory in the UK, said: “The incredible speed that fleets anticipate electrification taking place is clear in this year’s results. On this basis, the future uptake of BEVs will be rapid and perhaps much quicker than previously expected.

“By 2024, both van and fleet respondents expect around four out of 10 vehicles on their fleet to be fully BEV. This underlines the extent to which fleets are not just accepting, but very much embracing an electric future.

“Beyond these headline figures, two trends are notable. One is that the desire to electrify van fleets is not far behind cars, despite the relatively limited range of models available. Fleet managers are clearly expecting that situation to be largely resolved soon and Arval has recently seen a rise in its number of discussions with fleets about the introduction of eLCVs.

“The other is that the size of company looks set to have only a mild impact on the speed of adoption. While larger companies look set to move faster, SMEs are really not that far behind. This is going to be a revolution across the whole market.

“This year’s research also shows how quickly this trend has been developing. We’ve asked fleets across several reports now a question about whether they already operate or are planning to adopt BEVs in the next three years. In 2019, 41% said yes, but by 2020 this had risen to more than half (53%) and now two-thirds (66%) have responded positively. These are decisive figures.”

These findings come from the 2021 edition of the Arval Mobility Observatory Barometer research, which covers fleets and asks a wide ranging set of questions about fleet and mobility trends.

WHAT PERCENTAGE OF YOUR CAR AND VAN FLEET WILL BE 100% BATTERY ELECTRIC VEHICLES IN THE NEXT THREE YEARS?

Overall Fewer than 10-99 100-499 More than 500

10 employees employees employees employees

Cars 42% 38% 35% 43% 54%

Vans 37% 32% 31% 38% 48%