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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/raw-charging-and-sunderland-afc-to-open-20-bay-ev-hub/

RAW Charging, in partnership with Sunderland AFC, will open a 20-bay electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at the Stadium of Light.

The hub features 16 150kW and four 300kW chargers.

Around £750,000 has been invested into Sunderland by RAW Charging.

The hub, which opens on 9th October, is part of Sunderland AFC’s Ready Eco strategy, as it aims to reach net zero by 2040.

From 9th to 12th October, RAW Rewards customers can access free charging at the Sunderland hub, to celebrate its opening.

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Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We are delighted to be partnering with Sunderland AFC to deliver the largest EV charging hub in the North East.

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“This project is a major new facility for the city and aligns perfectly with our mission to support sustainable travel.

“By providing ultra-rapid charging powered by 100% renewable energy, we are ensuring that EV drivers have access to reliable and future-proof charging infrastructure.”