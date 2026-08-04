ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/raw-charging-installs-chargers-at-formula-e-team-hq/

RAW Charging has installed three dual-port electric vehicle (EV) chargers at a Formula E team’s Silverstone headquarters.

Envision Racing employees and visitors can now fast charge their EVs at the team’s facility at Silverstone.

The 22kW chargers were selected as they allow a vehicle to charge within a typical workday.

Through the partnership with RAW Charging, Envision Racing will provide brand visibility and awareness of RAW Charging’s online EV charger map.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “Formula E is the future of racing, demonstrating technical expertise with a fan centric approach.

ADVERTISEMENT

“RAW’s ambitions align with this exciting sport, wanting to create a modern and customer focused charging offering.

Enter the National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Nominations are now open — view the categories and enter before 31 July

“Whether it’s a family trips to Alton Towers, a day out at a National Trust property or a guest staying at a hotel, convenient charging keeps people moving while supporting the energy transition.”

Sylvain Filippi, managing director and CTO at Envision Racing, said: “RAW’s destination-charging network aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate the transition to clean mobility.