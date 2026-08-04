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EV & Sustainability

RAW Charging installs chargers at Formula E team HQ

Envision Racing employees and visitors can now fast charge their EVs at the team's facility at Silverstone.

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Formula E
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RAW Charging has installed three dual-port electric vehicle (EV) chargers at a Formula E team’s Silverstone headquarters.

Envision Racing employees and visitors can now fast charge their EVs at the team’s facility at Silverstone.

The 22kW chargers were selected as they allow a vehicle to charge within a typical workday.

Through the partnership with RAW Charging, Envision Racing will provide brand visibility and awareness of RAW Charging’s online EV charger map.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “Formula E is the future of racing, demonstrating technical expertise with a fan centric approach.

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“RAW’s ambitions align with this exciting sport, wanting to create a modern and customer focused charging offering.

“Whether it’s a family trips to Alton Towers, a day out at a National Trust property or a guest staying at a hotel, convenient charging keeps people moving while supporting the energy transition.”

Sylvain Filippi, managing director and CTO at Envision Racing, said: “RAW’s destination-charging network aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate the transition to clean mobility.

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“Their chargers at our Silverstone base support our daily operations while giving our fans and wider EV drivers clear visibility of an accessible nationwide network.

“We’re proud to partner with a company that is enabling the shift to electric transport through smart, convenient charging infrastructure.”

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