RAW Charging installs chargers at Formula E team HQ
Envision Racing employees and visitors can now fast charge their EVs at the team's facility at Silverstone.
RAW Charging has installed three dual-port electric vehicle (EV) chargers at a Formula E team’s Silverstone headquarters.
Envision Racing employees and visitors can now fast charge their EVs at the team’s facility at Silverstone.
The 22kW chargers were selected as they allow a vehicle to charge within a typical workday.
Through the partnership with RAW Charging, Envision Racing will provide brand visibility and awareness of RAW Charging’s online EV charger map.
Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “Formula E is the future of racing, demonstrating technical expertise with a fan centric approach.
“RAW’s ambitions align with this exciting sport, wanting to create a modern and customer focused charging offering.
“Whether it’s a family trips to Alton Towers, a day out at a National Trust property or a guest staying at a hotel, convenient charging keeps people moving while supporting the energy transition.”
Sylvain Filippi, managing director and CTO at Envision Racing, said: “RAW’s destination-charging network aligns perfectly with our mission to accelerate the transition to clean mobility.