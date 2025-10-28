  
RAW Charging installs EV charge points at Petworth House

The partnership with the National Trust has seen RAW Charging install more than 255 EV charge points across 30 National Trust Locations.

Dylan Robertson

28 October 2025

Petworth House EV

RAW Charging has installed eight electric vehicle (EV) charge points at Petworth House & Park, a National Trust property in West Sussex.

All charge points accept contactless payments and charge at 22kW.

All charge points accept contactless payments and charge at 22kW.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We are thrilled to continue to partner with the National Trust to offer this new EV charging infrastructure at Petworth House & Park.

“It’s essential that cultural and historic destinations like Petworth not only provide enriching visitor experiences but also lead the way in sustainability.

“Our EV chargers will ensure that visitors can enjoy their time at this stunning location without worrying about the environmental impact of their journey.”

