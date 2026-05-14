RAW Charging launches rapid chargers at Bagshot Retail Park

This installation aims to build on RAW’s partnership with Aberdeen Investments.

RAW Charging has launched its latest ultra-rapid EV charging hub at Bagshot Retail Park, GU19 5DH, a retail park managed by Aberdeen Investments on behalf of Nottinghamshire County Council Pension Fund.

This installation aims to build on RAW’s partnership with Aberdeen Investments, with more than 130 bays installed through the partnership, extending the company’s work beyond retail hubs.

RAW’s collaboration with Aberdeen includes delivering ultra-rapid charging infrastructure across multiple commercial property sites.

RAW Charging’s chargers are designed to provide fast, reliable, and user-friendly charging solutions.

RAW said it is committed to excellence and has been recognised with the Zapmap Best Destination Network Award for 2026, as well as the ICC Gold accreditation.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We are thrilled to bring our market-leading EV charging solutions to Bagshot Shopping Park, and Waitrose customers.

“This location is perfectly positioned to serve both local shoppers and drivers travelling along the busy M3 corridor.

“By installing our chargers here, we are not only supporting the transition to electric vehicles but also enhancing the shopping experience for visitors to the park, particularly those visiting the large Waitrose store.

“This launch is another step forward in our mission to connect amazing places and make EV charging more accessible and convenient for drivers across the UK.”

Michael Clements, senior asset manager at Aberdeen Investments, said: “We are delighted to see our continued partnership with RAW Charging deliver another high-quality EV charging hub, this time at Bagshot Retail Park.

“This latest installation is a fantastic example of how we are working together to provide essential infrastructure in key locations, supporting the UK’s transition to a cleaner more sustainable future.”