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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/raw-charging-offers-50-off-at-65-national-trust-sites/

RAW Charging is marking Heritage Open days with the offer of 50% off at 65 National Trust sites, spanning more than 500 chargers nationwide.

AC and DC chargers are included, with DC charging costing 40p per kWh.

Stourhead, Fountains Abbey, Claremont, and Montacute are included in the offer.

Drivers do not need to download an app to access the savings.

Jason Simpson, CEO, RAW Charging, said: “Heritage Open Days is all about opening up the UK’s most loved places, and we wanted EV drivers to be part of that.

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“By offering 50% off charging across more than 65 National Trust destinations, families can plan a full day out at sites knowing they can charge easily and affordably while they explore.

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“Our partnership with the National Trust has already supported more than 5.6 million lower-emission miles, and this offer is one way we can recognise the drivers helping make that happen.”