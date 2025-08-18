  
RAW Charging offers week of free charging at South London hub

From 20th August, drivers can charge for free for a week at the Forest Hill hub, which has 12 rapid and ultra-rapid charging bays.

Dylan Robertson

18 August 2025

RAW charging has launched its flagship electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in South London and is offering one week of free charging to celebrate.

The hub is located on Dartmouth Road near Forest Hill Station and the Dartmouth Arms, a pub owned by Meatliquor.

Each day, the first 25 drivers to use the chargers will receive Meatliquor vouchers.

Neil Broadbank, chief commercial officer at RAW Charging, said: “Forest Hill marks the first in a wave of RAW Rapid hubs coming online at key London retail, leisure, and hospitality destinations over the next 12 months.

“Thanks to Hubber and their dynamic approach, we’re unlocking the development and energisation of these sites in record time, with this particular site being acquired, developed and constructed from start to finish in nine months.

“RAW are catering to very high driver demand, and we’re enabling and enhancing experiences with EV charging at retail, leisure and hospitality destinations nationwide.”

The site is powered by three 150kW chargers, three 300kW chargers and has a single priority bay to support rapid turnaround.

Infrastructure specialist Hubber acquired and developed the site.

It intends to transform underutilised urban property into high-powered charging hubs, removing barriers for charge point operators and commercial fleets.

Harry Fox, CEO at Hubber, said: “Large, high-powered hubs like Forest Hill play a vital role in enhancing London’s fast, reliable charging network.

“We’re proud to deliver this in partnership with RAW and look forward to the long-term benefits this collaboration will bring to drivers and the city.”

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
