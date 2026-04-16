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RAW Charging opens 17-bay EV charging hub in Leamington Spa

To celebrate the opening, free charging will be offered at the site through RAW Rewards from 20th to 26th April.

Dylan Robertson

16 April 2026

EV & Sustainability

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Leamington Spa EV charging

RAW Charging has opened a 17-bay electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Leamington Spa Shopping Park in the Midlands.

To celebrate the opening, free charging will be offered at the site through RAW Rewards from 20th to 26th April.

The hub features 11 DC ultra-rapid charging bays, with 150kW capabilities, as well as six slower AC charging bays.

RAW Charging said the location is strategic, due to the shopping park’s high footfall and ample parking.

While charging their EV at Leamington Spa Shopping Park, drivers can visit Greggs, Subway, Aldi, TK Maxx, JD, M&S, Clarks, New Look, The Range and PureGym.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We’re proud to bring our ultra-rapid charging experience to Leamington Spa Shopping Park.

“This hub delivers the speed, reliability and convenience drivers expect at one of the region’s most popular destinations.

“By partnering with leading property owners such as Aberdeen, we’re making sustainable journeys simpler and helping accelerate the UK’s transition to zero‑emission travel.”

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