RAW Charging opens 32-bay EV charging hub in Leeds

The hub has 12 ultra-rapid chargers, six rapid chargers and 14 AC fast chargers.

RAW Charging has opened a 32-bay electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Leeds, at the Cardigan Fields leisure park.

The hub has 12 ultra-rapid chargers, six rapid chargers and 14 AC fast chargers.

It is open 24/7, and RAW reported that 29,000 drivers pass the site each day.

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Drivers can pay for charging using contactless payment and are able to access 24/7 support.

Free charging will be offered at the site from 13th April to 19th April to celebrate its opening.

To access free charging, drivers must sign up to RAW Rewards at the Leeds EV charging hub.

Neil Broadbank, chief commercial officer at RAW Charging, said: “We are delighted to bring Yorkshire its largest high-powered public EV charging hub at Cardigan Fields.

“This installation is a significant milestone in our partnership with Landsec and our mission to connect amazing places across the UK.

“With 24/7 access and a mix of fast and ultra-rapid chargers, drivers can recharge their vehicles conveniently while enjoying everything Cardigan Fields has to offer.

“Our work with blue-chip clients such as Landsec demonstrates our expertise in delivering reliable, future-proof EV charging solutions that enhance the visitor experience.”

Mark Welsby, centre manager at Cardigan Fields, said: “We are delighted our customers can now use the new ultra-rapid charging hub at Cardigan Fields.

“As demand for EVs in the local area continues to grow, it’s vital that our retail destinations offer the infrastructure and convenience that drivers need.

“We look forward to continuing our work with RAW Charging to deliver more EV hubs across our portfolio, driving meaningful progress towards net zero and creating long-term value for our communities.”