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RAW Charging opens EV hub at Chichester Gate Leisure Park

The hub has 14 charging bays, including six 22 kW fast-charging bays, four 150kW ultra-rapid charging bays, and four 300kW ultra-rapid charging bays.

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RAW Charging has opened an ultra-rapid EV charging hub at Chichester Gate Leisure Park, West Sussex.

The hub has 14 charging bays, including six 22 kW fast-charging bays, four 150kW ultra-rapid charging bays, and four 300kW ultra-rapid charging bays.

To mark the launch of the hub, free charging will be offered on Thursday 20th August and Friday 21st August 2026 for RAW Rewards members.

RAW has been recognised with the Zapmap Best Destination Network Award for 2026, as well as the ICC Gold accreditation, cementing RAW’s position as the EV charging partner of choice for the UK’s leisure, retail, and hospitality destinations.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We are proud to deliver our latest ultra-rapid charging hub at Chichester Gate Leisure Park, a flagship destination in West Sussex.

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“This launch is a testament to RAW’s ongoing commitment to providing EV drivers with the very best charging experience at the UK’s most popular leisure venues.

“By working closely with leading property owners, we are driving the transition to zero-emission transport and making it easier than ever for visitors to charge while they enjoy outstanding amenities.

“We look forward to continuing our mission to connect amazing places across the UK with reliable, high-speed EV charging infrastructure.”

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Michael Clements, asset manager at Aberdeen, added “We are delighted to see RAW Charging’s new ultra-rapid hub go live at Chichester Gate Leisure Park.

“This investment not only enhances the visitor experience but also supports our commitment to sustainability.

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“By working with partners like RAW, we can ensure our destinations remain vibrant, accessible, and future-ready for the growing number of EV drivers.”

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