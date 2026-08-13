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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/raw-charging-opens-ev-hub-near-london-city-airport/

RAW Charging has opened a 28-bay electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at Charlton Riverside, near London City Airport.

The hub has 12 50kW DC rapid chargers and 16 22kW AC fast chargers.

It will provide EV charging for London City Airport, local commuters, and those visiting the nearby Sainsbury’s M&S, Boots, Decathlon and PureGym.

RAW Charging has recently opened 65 charging bays across East and South East London, at Eastern Avenue Retail Park, Gallions Reach Shopping Park, Merrielands Retail Park and Forest Hill.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We are pleased to open our latest EV charging hub at Charlton Riverside, adding important charging capacity in a well-connected part of South East London.

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“With 28 new bays, the site gives drivers convenient access to reliable charging while supporting the continued shift towards lower-emission transport.”