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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/raw-charging-opens-hub-at-rhs-garden-wisley-offers-free-charging-to-celebrate/

RAW Charging has opened an electric vehicle (EV) charging hub at RHS Garden Wisley, and is offering a week of free charging to mark the launch.

The hub, located near the M25’s Junction 10, has a total of 32 charge points, split between eight 50kW chargers and 24 22kW chargers.

In total, 90 charge points will be installed across five RHS gardens through the partnership with RAW Charging.

Drivers can access free charging from 24th to 28th August through RAW Rewards.

Malcolm Anderson, head of sustainability at the RHS, said: “RHS Garden Wisley is one of the UK’s most visited and best-loved gardens.

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“This major new charging facility reflects our commitment to making sustainable travel easier and more accessible for visitors.

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“Alongside the new EV chargers on site, we are continuing to improve active travel and public transport access to Wisley by enhancing public rights of way and local bus services in partnership with Surrey County Council and public transport operators.

“These improvements not only support lower-carbon travel but also enhance the experience for today’s environmentally conscious visitors.”