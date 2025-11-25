  
RAW charging opens ultra-rapid hub in Beckton

This launch aims to expand on RAW’s goal to connect the UK’s top retail destinations with high-speed EV charging.

Milly Standing

25 November 2025

RAW charging Gallions Reach

RAW Charging, the electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator for the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors, has opened an ultra-rapid EV charging hub at Gallions Reach Shopping Park, Beckton, East London.

This launch aims to expand on RAW’s goal to connect the UK’s top retail destinations with high-speed EV charging.

Gallions Reach Shopping Park hosts millions of visitors annually. The addition of RAW’s ultra-rapid charging hub means EV drivers can recharge their vehicles while using the shopping centre’s facilities.

RAW said this installation meets the demand for reliable EV infrastructure in East London, to help both residents and visitors adopt low-carbon travel, with eight ultra-rapid 150kW bays.

Customers can charge for free following the opening of the hub if they sign up to RAW Rewards.

Free charging is only available via the ChargePoint App and not via contactless payment. 

RAW Charging’s project at Gallions Reach is part of a wider strategy to deliver EV infrastructure to the UK’s most popular retail, leisure, and hospitality destinations.

Jason Simpson, CEO of RAW Charging, said: “We are proud to bring our ultra-rapid charging solutions to Gallions Reach, one of East London’s premier shopping destinations.

“This launch underscores RAW’s dedication to delivering the very best charging experience for EV drivers at the UK’s top retail and leisure parks.

“By working in partnership with leading property owners, we are helping drive the shift to zero-emission travel and making sustainable journeys more convenient for everyone.

“RAW will continue to expand its network, connecting even more amazing places across the country with reliable, high-speed EV charging.”

Gary Sleator, senior asset manager at Aberdeen, said:

“We are delighted to see RAW Charging’s new ultra-rapid hub go live at Gallions Reach Shopping Park.

“This investment not only enhances the visitor experience but also supports our commitment to sustainability.

“By working with partners like RAW, we can ensure our destinations remain vibrant, accessible, and future-ready for the growing number of EV drivers.”

