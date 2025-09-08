  
RAW Charging to offer free EV charging on 9th September

Participating locations include selected Greene King pubs and McArthur Glen locations.

Dylan Robertson

8 September 2025

free EV charging

RAW Charging has announced that it will offer free electric vehicle (EV) charging at selected locations on 9th September, to celebrate World EV Day.

Participating locations include selected Greene King pubs, McArthur Glen locations in Ashford, Bridgend, Cheshire Oaks, East and West Midlands, Swindon and York.

Selected National Trust, Bespoke Hotels and Exclusive Hotels sites will participate.

Free EV charging will also be offered at Alton Towers, Chessington World of Adventures, Legoland, Thorpe Park and Warwick Castle.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “The growing network of EV chargers across the UK means that drivers no longer have to worry about range anxiety or whether they’ll be able to get home. 

“With so many more options available for charging, you can now enjoy your journey and make the most of every stop.

“Whether you’re exploring family-friendly attractions, enjoying scenic hikes, or shopping till you drop, there are now countless exciting activities to do while your EV charges, making your trip even more enjoyable. 

“And, this World EV Day you can even charge for free.”

