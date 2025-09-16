  
RAW Charging to open Stoke hub with a week of free EV charging

Dylan Robertson

16 September 2025

RAW Charging Stoke

RAW Charging has announced that it will celebrate the opening of its ultra-rapid charging hub in Stoke with a week of free electric vehicle (EV) charging.

The hub is located at Etruria Mills in Stoke-on-Trent and will open on 19th September.

It has 12 150kW ultra-rapid charging bays, allowing a typical EV to charge to 80% in around 30 minutes.

Free charging will be offered until 26th September.

Neil Broadbank, chief commercial officer at RAW Charging, said: “We’re delighted to support improved EV infrastructure in Stoke.

“Last year there were already over 1.3 million fully electric vehicles on UK roads, and this is set to hit around 12 million by 2030 – 55% of all vehicles on the road.

“As electric vehicles become an integral part of everyday transport, initiatives like the Etruria Mills charging hub are vital in supporting drivers and reducing environmental impact across the UK.”

RAW Charging operates more than 100 ultra-rapid EV charging bays nationwide at sites such as McArthur Glen and Alton Towers.

The hub was fully funded and installed by RAW Charging.

Andrew McDaniel, founding partner at Meadow Partners, said: “Demand for roadside drive-thru and quick service retail is rapidly growing across the UK.

“As electric vehicle use increases, we are pleased to enhance the service offering at Etruria Mills by adding critical EV charging hubs in addition to its compelling commercial shopping and dining spaces.”

Related Posts

Business Motoring is the motoring resource for business fleets of all sizes, providing news, insights, and expert analysis for fleet operators, company car drivers, and industry professionals.

 
 
