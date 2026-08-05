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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/raw-installs-ultra-rapid-charging-at-xscape-milton-keynes/

RAW Charging, the electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator for the leisure, hospitality and retail sectors, has installed an ultra-rapid charging hub at Xscape Milton Keynes.

The RAW Charging hub at Xscape Milton Keynes, which is now available to visitors, offers 32 charging bays to support electric vehicle drivers visiting this destination.

The bays include eight rapid bays and eight ultra-rapid chargers for quick visits.

RAW’s chargers support contactless payment and all major EV charging apps.

To celebrate the launch, all drivers can get free charging by signing up to RAW Rewards at the hub between 11th to 13th August, 2026.

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This installation forms part of RAW and property owner Landsec’s £24.5m programme to deliver more than 1,000 charging bays across 28 of the UK’s retail and leisure destinations.

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To date, more than 150 bays have been delivered, with further sites set to launch throughout 2026.

Neil Broadbank, CCO at RAW Charging, said: “We are exceptionally proud to launch one of our largest charging hubs to date at Xscape Milton Keynes, in partnership with Landsec.