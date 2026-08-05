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EV & Sustainability

RAW installs ultra-rapid charging at Xscape Milton Keynes

The RAW Charging hub at Xscape Milton Keynes offers 32 charging bays to support electric vehicle drivers visiting this destination.

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RAW Charging, the electric vehicle (EV) chargepoint operator for the leisure, hospitality and retail sectors, has installed an ultra-rapid charging hub at Xscape Milton Keynes.

The RAW Charging hub at Xscape Milton Keynes, which is now available to visitors, offers 32 charging bays to support electric vehicle drivers visiting this destination.

The bays include eight rapid bays and eight ultra-rapid chargers for quick visits.

RAW’s chargers support contactless payment and all major EV charging apps.

To celebrate the launch, all drivers can get free charging by signing up to RAW Rewards at the hub between 11th to 13th August, 2026.

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This installation forms part of RAW and property owner Landsec’s £24.5m programme to deliver more than 1,000 charging bays across 28 of the UK’s retail and leisure destinations.

To date, more than 150 bays have been delivered, with further sites set to launch throughout 2026.

Neil Broadbank, CCO at RAW Charging, said: “We are exceptionally proud to launch one of our largest charging hubs to date at Xscape Milton Keynes, in partnership with Landsec.

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“This is a destination where people come to experience something special, and our mission is to ensure that EV charging is just as memorable, seamless, reliable, and future proof.

“By connecting EV drives to amazing places like Xscape, we’re not only supporting the UK’s transition to electric vehicles but also enhancing the experience at every touchpoint.”

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Dan Murphy, centre director at Xscape Milton Keynes, said: “We’re delighted to be working with RAW to install 32 brand new electric vehicle charging bays at Xscape Milton Keynes.

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“Our goal is to make it easy for visitors to enjoy all that we have to offer, with the peace of mind that their electric vehicles can be charged safely and conveniently while they shop, dine or take part in the array of leisure activities here at Xscape.

“By working with RAW and investing in sustainable infrastructure like this, we’re not only supporting greener, more eco-friendly travel, but looking to enhance the overall experience for our visitors.”

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