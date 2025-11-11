RAW launches ultra-rapid EV charging hub in Dagenham

Free charging will commence on Friday, 17th November and will run for one week.

RAW Charging, the electric vehicle (EV) charge point operator for the hospitality, leisure and retail sectors, announced the activation of an ultra-rapid EV charging hub at Merrielands Retail Park, Merrielands Crescent, Dagenham, RM9 6SR, in partnership with Aviva Investors.

Customers can charge for free following the opening of the hub.

Free charging will commence on Friday 17th November and will run for one week.

The hub will feature eight-bay ultra-rapid hubs, with six being 150kW DC bays and two being 300kW DC bays.

All chargers support contactless payment options to make it more convenient for drivers.

This latest site continues RAW’s collaboration with Aviva Investors across its retail property portfolio, with additional rapid hub locations in development.

With a mix of 150kW and 300kW bays, drivers can charge while seeing outlets including TKMaxx, B&M, PureGym, Argos, Aldi, and Farmfoods.

This launch marks a milestone in RAW’s collaboration with Aviva Investors to expand public EV charging infrastructure at retail and leisure locations.

The shared ambition to enhance the accessibility and convenience of destination charging aligns closely with RAW’s goal to deliver ultra-rapid hubs that support the UK’s transition to zero-emission mobility.

Working with commercial property owners, including Aviva Investors, SEGRO, Hammerson and Aberdeen, RAW will manage the process, from planning and grid connection to installation, operation and ongoing maintenance.

For landlords, this converts non-performing assets into infrastructure aligned with long-term sustainability and ESG goals.

With the number of EVs registered in Barking & Dagenham and the surrounding area continuing to rise year on year, the activation of this hub aims to reflect investment in local charging infrastructure.

The expansion underlines RAW Charging’s commitment to enabling zero-emission travel at the heart of busy retail destinations.

This investment by RAW Charging and Aviva Investors was designed to future-proof the area, to make it easier for residents, shoppers, and commuters to choose clean, sustainable transport options and support the borough’s wider transition to greener mobility solutions.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We’re excited to power up our latest ultra-rapid hub with Aviva Investors at Merrielands Retail Park.

“This is exactly the kind of high-demand destination where fast, reliable charging makes a real difference for drivers and for landlords.

“By turning existing retail assets into charging hubs, we’re creating convenient, future places to visit and unlocking tangible value for property owners.”

Andrew Coles, asset manager at Aviva Investors, said: “We are delighted to see the new ultra-rapid charging hub at Merrielands Retail Park go live in partnership with RAW Charging.

“As demand for electric vehicles in the local area continues to grow, it’s vital that our retail destinations offer the infrastructure and convenience that drivers need.

“This investment not only supports a more sustainable future for Barking & Dagenham but also enhances the experience for our tenants and their customers.

“We look forward to continuing our work with RAW Charging to deliver more projects like this across our portfolio, driving meaningful progress towards net zero and creating long-term value for our communities.”