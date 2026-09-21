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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/raw-marks-opening-of-wolverhampton-hub-with-free-charging/

RAW Charging has marked the opening of an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Wolverhampton by offering two days of free charging.

Drivers who sign up for RAW Rewards can charge for free at the Bentley Bridge hub on 22nd and 23rd September.

The hub, which is located on Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, has 22 bays, 16 of which are ultra-rapid.

Four bays are AC, and the other two are DC rapid.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We’re excited to bring our ultra‑rapid charging experience to Bentley Bridge.

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“This hub delivers the speed, reliability and convenience drivers expect at one of the region’s most visited retail and leisure destinations.

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“By partnering with leading property owners, we’re making sustainable journeys simpler and helping accelerate the UK’s transition to zero‑emission travel.”

Mark Welsby, centre manager at Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with RAW to bring new EV charging bays to Bentley Bridge.