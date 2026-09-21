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EV & Sustainability

RAW marks opening of Wolverhampton hub with free charging

Drivers who sign up for RAW Rewards can charge for free at the Bentley Bridge hub on 22nd and 23rd September.

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RAW Charging has marked the opening of an ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub in Wolverhampton by offering two days of free charging.

Drivers who sign up for RAW Rewards can charge for free at the Bentley Bridge hub on 22nd and 23rd September.

The hub, which is located on Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, has 22 bays, 16 of which are ultra-rapid.

Four bays are AC, and the other two are DC rapid.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We’re excited to bring our ultra‑rapid charging experience to Bentley Bridge.

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“This hub delivers the speed, reliability and convenience drivers expect at one of the region’s most visited retail and leisure destinations.

“By partnering with leading property owners, we’re making sustainable journeys simpler and helping accelerate the UK’s transition to zero‑emission travel.”

Mark Welsby, centre manager at Bentley Bridge Leisure Park, said: “We’re thrilled to partner with RAW to bring new EV charging bays to Bentley Bridge.

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“Our aim is to ensure visitors can fully enjoy everything we offer, with the peace of mind that their EVs can be recharged safely while they enjoy our restaurants and leisure activities.

“This investment in sustainable infrastructure supports greener travel and strengthens Bentley Bridge as the ultimate charge-and-go destination.”

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