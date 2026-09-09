ADVERTISEMENT

Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/raw-offers-free-charging-at-400-sites-for-world-ev-day/

RAW Charging has celebrated World Electric Vehicle (EV) Day with the offer of free charging at 400 locations, primarily across its AC network.

Free charging is available today (9th September 2026) at all of RAW’s AC charging network, with speeds of up to 22kW, as well as selected ultra-rapid sites.

Participating DC rapid and ultra-rapid sites include Ravenside Retail Park in Chesterfield, the Aberdeen RAW Rapid Hub, St George’s Retail Park in Leicester, as well as seven Greene King pubs.

To access free charging, drivers plug in and tap a contactless card to authenticate the charge.

The offer is available until 11:59 on 9th September.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “World EV Day is a chance to celebrate how far the UK has come and to make the switch to electric feel that little bit easier.

National Business Motoring Awards 2026 Cast your vote today and be in with the chance of winning a table of 10 at the awards!

“That is exactly what we are doing by opening up free charging right across our network: at the shopping parks, gardens, pubs, attractions and days out where people already spend their time.

“What matters just as much as the free charging is how simple it is. There is no app to download and no account to set up, drivers just tap a bank card and plug in.