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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/raw-offers-two-days-free-charging-at-chesterfield-hub/

RAW Charging is offering two days of free electric vehicle (EV) charging at its recently-opened hub in Chesterfield.

Drivers can claim free charging, and a free hot drink from Costa, at the Ravenside Retail Park hub on 11th and 12th November.

The hub has 16 ultra-rapid charging bays, with speeds of up to 150kW. It opened in March as part of RAW Charging’s partnership with Landsec.

Drivers can claim the offer by signing up to RAW Rewards.

Neil Broadbank, chief commercial officer at RAW Charging, said: “We want Chesterfield drivers to see how easy charging can be.

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“At Ravenside you’ve got 16 ultra-rapid bays a short walk from the town centre, and for two days the charge and the coffee are on us.

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“Whether you already drive electric or you’re just curious, it’s a simple, no-risk way to give it a go while you shop.”