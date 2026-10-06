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EV & Sustainability

RAW opens 14-bay EV charging hub in Aberdeen

The Palmerston Road hub has 10 150kW and four 300kW chargers, including two priority bays.

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EV charging Aberdeen
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RAW Charging has opened a 14-bay ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub on Palmerston Road in Aberdeen.

The Palmerston Road hub has 10 150kW and four 300kW chargers, including two priority bays.

On the 7th and 8th October, drivers will be offered free charging through RAW Rewards to celebrate the launch.

Drivers that charge between 9am and 2pm also receive a free hot drink voucher for Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen.

The site was opened as part of RAW Charging’s partnership with Hubber.

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RAW Charging said the site can act as an alternative for EV drivers without off-street parking.

Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We’re delighted to bring a major Rapid Hub to Aberdeen, giving drivers across the city access to a genuinely fast option right in the city centre.

“14 ultra-rapid bays means drivers can add serious range rather than planning their day around charging. This launch is another important step in our partnership with Hubber, providing fast, reliable and well-located facilities.

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“Aberdeen is a fantastic addition to our growing network, and we look forward to welcoming drivers to our new Rapid Hub and to more sites with Hubber in the months ahead.”

Harry Fox, CEO and co-founder at Hubber, said: “This is a landmark EV charging site in the heart of Aberdeen and we were delighted to partner with a top-tier operator like RAW to bring it to life.

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“Transforming an underused city-centre site into a dedicated, purpose-built high-powered hub, backed by a large grid connection, is exactly what Hubber does best: delivering the vital urban infrastructure our cities need as more drivers without home charging make the switch to electric.

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“Mass-market adoption needs hubs like this, not chargers in ones and twos.”

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