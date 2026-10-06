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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/raw-opens-14-bay-ev-charging-hub-in-aberdeen/

RAW Charging has opened a 14-bay ultra-rapid electric vehicle (EV) charging hub on Palmerston Road in Aberdeen.

The Palmerston Road hub has 10 150kW and four 300kW chargers, including two priority bays.

On the 7th and 8th October, drivers will be offered free charging through RAW Rewards to celebrate the launch.

Drivers that charge between 9am and 2pm also receive a free hot drink voucher for Sweet Mumma’s Kitchen.

The site was opened as part of RAW Charging’s partnership with Hubber.

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RAW Charging said the site can act as an alternative for EV drivers without off-street parking.

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Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We’re delighted to bring a major Rapid Hub to Aberdeen, giving drivers across the city access to a genuinely fast option right in the city centre.

“14 ultra-rapid bays means drivers can add serious range rather than planning their day around charging. This launch is another important step in our partnership with Hubber, providing fast, reliable and well-located facilities.