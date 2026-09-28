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EV & Sustainability

RAW opens Huntington charging hub

With eight bays, including six ultra-rapid 150kW chargers, drivers can top up their vehicles while visiting the business park.

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RAW charging has opened an electric vehicle charging hub at Hinchingbrooke Business Park, providing rapid charging infrastructure to Huntingdon.

With eight bays, including six ultra-rapid 150kW chargers, drivers can top up their vehicles while visiting the business park.

The site’s proximity to the A-road means commuters can recharge and get back on the road with minimal delay.

To mark the launch, RAW Charging is offering free charging to all drivers following the opening of the hub if they sign up to RAW Rewards.

Free charging is only available via the ChargePoint App and not via contactless payment. 

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To meet demand, RAW is working with some UK’s commercial property owners, including Aviva Investors, Landsec, Hammerson and Aberdeen.

RAW said it provides a complete turnkey solution, managing every step of the process from planning and grid connection to installation, operation and ongoing maintenance.

It has been recognised in the Zapmap Best Network Award for 2026, as well as the ICC Gold accreditation.

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Jason Simpson, CEO at RAW Charging, said: “We are delighted to bring our latest rapid charging hub to Huntingdon, at Hinchingbrooke Business Park, to support the needs of local businesses, employees and visitors.

“The convenient location just off a major A road makes this site an ideal stop for locals, commuters and holidaymakers to access quick and reliable charging.

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“This is another step forward in our commitment to making EV charging more accessible and convenient across the UK.

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“As more drivers and businesses make the switch to electric, we’re proud to deliver the infrastructure that keeps people moving.”

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