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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/raw-opens-ultra-rapid-charging-hub-in-south-harrow/

RAW Charging has opened an ultra-rapid EV charging hub at South Vale, South Harrow.

The South Harrow hub has been designed around the needs of commercial drivers operating across North West London, offering 10 ultra-rapid charging bays with speeds of up to 300kW.

With a dedicated priority bay for disabled drivers and those who need extra space, the site was designed to provide a reliable charging option for taxi, private hire and delivery drivers whose working days depend on staying on the road.

South Harrow builds on RAW’s existing network of ultra-rapid hubs, including Forest Hill, South London, where 12 ultra-rapid charging bays were installed on Dartmouth Road, as well as the Aberdeen and Dudley Port hubs.

Taxi, private hire and delivery drivers across Harrow and North West London are among the most frequent users of public charging networks, creating strong demand for infrastructure that is designed around their needs, according to RAW.

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The South Harrow hub is intended to respond to this opportunity directly, combining ultra-rapid 150kW charging with a dedicated priority bay for local drivers who need to charge quickly and return to work.

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RAW was recognised with the Zapmap Best Destination Network Award for 2026, as well as the ICC Gold accreditation.

RAW’s charging hubs feature contactless payment, compatibility with major EV charging apps and 24/7 support.