MANY businesses have been incorporating social responsibility programs to enhance their brand image. These steps extend beyond the limits of the office but also have positive effects on the environment.

Carpooling is one of the most popular corporate programs as it helps build a positive office culture and increase productivity. Traveling together has many benefits as you are able to rest, share ideas or opinions, and even learn to trust in each other. For a business, these qualities can have a direct impact on employee’s performance.

People who tend to carpool more often are less stressful, more energized, and have better job satisfaction. Whether you drive a sedan, jeep, SUV, or even a van, there are almost no downsides to carpooling.

Let’s explore some benefits on why carpooling is good for business.

Save money

One of the biggest reasons why carpooling should be encouraged is because it helps you save travel costs. When traveling solo, all the costs of your vehicle come on your head and you end up spending a lot on your travel.

But when you carpool, you can share the expenses with your fellow travelers and save money in the process. Even your colleagues who travel with you end up saving money and that’s why carpooling is socially economical.

Good for the environment

The most obvious reason why businesses and corporations encourage carpooling is so that there is less stress on the environment. With the number of cars that are on the road the increase of greenhouse gas emissions can affect air quality.

Vehicles are responsible for over 30% of man-made carbon dioxide emissions on our planet thus affecting the global climate changes. If companies around the world carpooled on a daily basis, we would reduce these toxic emissions and reduce air pollution.

Improve punctuality

When carpooling, employees are not only responsible for their own log in timing but also their fellow travelers. By traveling in a group, they encourage each other to be more punctual in reaching work on time.

People get late due to various reasons, be it the weather or traffic conditions. In a carpool, employees are able to manage their time better and are able to reach work on time. Whether you are the driver or passenger, they will arrive more or less at the same time without any hassle.

Employee bonding

Employees who travel together get to know each on a personal level. Spending after office hours gives your workers an opportunity to bond and unwind from the stresses from work. As much as carpooling gives you company while traveling but it also helps you understand each other better.

When they understand their colleagues better it can result in a higher level of productivity at work. Having excellent office morale is always good for business as they manage the daily tasks and projects. By doing so, they can even share opinions or ideas while traveling that can have a positive effect on your business.

Multitasking

When traveling alone you are focused on driving and unable to conduct any office work until you reach. However when carpooling you can hold conference calls or meetings with your employees when traveling so that you don’t have to waste the first few hours at work.

Keep in mind that some people just love to relax or listen to music while traveling but it is a great place to knock out some necessary work emails even before you reach the office.

Final thoughts

The aforementioned points are just some of the reasons why you should consider carpooling for businesses. A great way to reduce the stress on the environment is to switch your petrol and diesel car to an electric vehicle.

Electric cars have been gaining popularity as people across the world have been becoming aware of the various benefits of these vehicles. This guide on electric cars will help you understand everything when it comes to EV leasing, taxation and finance.