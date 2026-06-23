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Business Motoring · https://businessmotoring.co.uk/recell-store-partners-with-clearwatt-to-expand-ev-battery-reuse-and-recycling/

recell.store, an Altilium company and the UK’s online marketplace for used EV batteries, has partnered with battery testing specialist ClearWatt to support the reuse and recycling of electric vehicle batteries.

The partnership will provide vehicle salvage yards, dismantlers and other organisations handling end-of-life or damaged electric vehicles with access to battery health testing using ClearWatt’s EV Flash Test technology. The aim is to deliver independent battery condition assessments at the point of recovery, helping improve confidence and transparency throughout the EV battery supply chain.

The companies will begin with a pilot programme involving industry partners, allowing participants to assess battery condition and generate battery health data that can be used to support transactions through the recell.store marketplace. The data will help identify batteries suitable for repair, reuse, repurposing into battery energy storage systems or recycling to recover critical materials.

Simon Reid, managing director at recell.store, said: “Battery testing is a crucial step in giving buyers greater confidence and transparency when purchasing an EV battery. This solution ensures everyone knows exactly what they are getting, while remaining simple and effective, supporting recell.store’s mission to be a one-stop-shop solutions provider. We look forward to working with ClearWatt to offer this important solution to our partners.”

ClearWatt’s EV Flash Test uses vehicle diagnostics and onboard diagnostics (OBD) technology to assess battery condition before producing an independent battery health report designed to support purchasing, sales and valuation decisions. The companies said the additional data will give buyers, remanufacturers and battery energy storage system operators greater confidence in the condition of used batteries.

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Cameron Brown, head of product at ClearWatt, said: “Providing transparency and clarity on EVs is one of our founding principles at ClearWatt, and working with recell.store gives us the opportunity to extend our reach across the industry, making testing an automatic part of the receiving process at salvage yards and dealerships. We want to make sure a state of health report is an absolute given for anyone seeking to purchase a used or end-of-life EV battery.”